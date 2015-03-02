Nemtsov murder prompts major anti-Putin rally

Tens of thousands of people attended a rally in Moscow to mark the murder of an opposition leader, in the biggest show of defiance in four years.

Russian police put the numbers on Sunday (1 March) at 21,000, but independent Russian media and the organisers of the event said between 50,000 and 70,000 people joined it following the killing of Boris Nemtsov on Friday.

People carried placards which said "I am not afraid”, “He died for the future of Russia”, and “Fight on!”.

T...