Portuguese PM under fire over tax questions

Portugal’s Pedro Passos Coelho, the face of austerity in the Iberian country, is under fire for allegedly not paying social security contributions during a five-year period before he was prime minister.
He was questioned before parliament on Wednesday (11 March) but appears to have emerged unscathed from the process.
"I wasn't aware of the obligation to pay," he told MPs. "I don't accept political manipulation about my contributions and tax situation," he added.
