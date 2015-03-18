Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel meeting Alexis Tsipras at last month's EU summit - since then tensions between Germany and Greece have increased (Photo: European Council President)

Prominent German politicians side with Greece on war reparations

EU Political
Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece's increasingly frequent calls that Germany needs to pay it compensation for crimes committed by the Nazis in WWII have been supported by prominent politicians in Berlin.

Two leading Social Democrats - part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government - on Tuesday (17 March) called on Berlin to start talks on the reparations issue with Greece.

In an op-ed for Spiegel Online, Gesine Schwan, a former presidential candidate, said Germany "needs to clean before its own doo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Greece to seek war reparations from Germany
Angela Merkel meeting Alexis Tsipras at last month's EU summit - since then tensions between Germany and Greece have increased (Photo: European Council President)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections