Juncker: 'Time to deepen European integration'

There is never going to be a United States of Europe, but the EU needs to show its partners where it is heading if it wants to be taken seriously, EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday (16 March).

"We have to deepen economic and monetary union for a simple reason: Our monetary union is not optimal. We have an independent central bank. But we don't have a European government. So we have to have rules to replace the non-existent European government," said Juncker.

...