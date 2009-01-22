Ad
euobserver
Icelandic riot police (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states monitor spread of civil unrest

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU member states are "intensively" monitoring the risk of spreading civil unrest in Europe, as riots over the economic crisis erupt in Iceland following street clashes in Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Greece.

The worst street disturbances for 50 years struck Reykjavik on Thursday (22 January), as police streamed a hardcore of a few hundred anti-government protesters in the early morning with pepper spray and then tear gas after an earlier crowd of around 2,000 gathered outside the Alt...

Tags

Latest News

euobserver

