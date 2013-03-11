Ad
Labour wins by a landslide in Malta

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Joseph Muscat's Labour party romped to victory in Malta's general election on Sunday (10 March), ending 15 years in opposition.

With counting well under way, results indicated that Labour had claimed 55 percent of the vote, 12 percent ahead of the conservative Nationalist Party. Labour is projected to claim 38 seats in the 65 seat Parliament, the largest margin of victory for either group since Malta's independence from Britain in 1964.

The result will make 39-year-old Joseph Musc...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

