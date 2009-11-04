EU agencies prone to financial errors

The EU's 36 regulatory agencies are prone to financial errors, as they are remote from Brussels and report only to their own managing board, audit officials said on Tuesday (3 November).

"[The number of] regulatory agencies is mushrooming. They are independent legal entities and it's up to give them discharge [sign off their accounts], just as you do with the European Commission," EU audit commissioner Siim Kallas told MEPs in the budgetary control committee.

The meeting with the...