Renzi is well-capable of U-turns (Photo: governo.it)

Italy referendum could have surprising consequences

by Alvise Armelini, ROME,

As Italy enters the final week of campaigning for its 4 December constitutional referendum, all bets are off on the outcome, but beware of easy assumptions.

A defeat for prime minister Matteo Renzi will not necessarily pave the way for the anti-establishment, anti-euro Five Star Movement (M5S) to take power, and a victory might be a short-lived success for the centre-left leader.

The referendum hinges on reforms that clip the powers of the upper chamber of parliament and of regio...

