Commissioner Frattini is impatient to see the Lisbon Treaty rules in force (Photo: EUobserver)

Frattini seeks to apply new EU treaty rules before 2009

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Although the EU's new Lisbon Treaty is meant to be ratified only by 2009, justice commissioner Franco Frattini has said he wants to act as if the treaty is already in force by involving the European Parliament in major justice decisions.

The commissioner told a Brussels audience on Thursday (8 November) that innovations of the Lisbon Treaty in his own portfolio area – justice and criminal co-operation – should not wait until mid-2009 when all EU member states are meant to have complete...

