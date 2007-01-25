Ad
Madrid - the place for some behind-the-scenes chats on the EU constitution on Friday (Photo: EUobserver)

Pro-EU constitution states discuss tactics

by Honor Mahony and Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The 18 member states that have already ratified the EU constitution are gathering on Friday (26 January) to discuss how to swing the political debate around to their side of the fence, with the nine countries who have stopped the ratification process continuing to steal the political limelight.

The 18 countries, plus Ireland and Portugal, who also consider themselves "friends of the constitution" as the gathering is being called, are meeting in Madrid to set out political tactics, look ...

