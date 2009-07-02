Barroso stalemate threatens to distract EU from real problems

With parliament looking increasingly likely to postpone a July vote on the nomination of the next commission president, there is a risk of having a lameduck executive for a further three to four months.

The Socialists, Liberals, Greens and far-left have all indicated that they think a mid-July vote on whether Jose Manuel Barroso should be president for a second time is too soon.

"It is quite clear there is not a majority for voting in favour," said Socialist leader Martin Schulz ...