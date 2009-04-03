Ad
euobserver
Mr Vondra (l) and foreign minister Schwarzenberg (r) at a previous presidency event. The foreign minister expects no part in the caretaker cabinet (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Wobbly Czech presidency prepares for EU-US summit

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US President Barack Obama's European peregrination will see him stop in Prague this weekend to talk with EU leaders on Afghanistan and climate change. But the visit comes at an embarrassing time for the Czech EU presidency.

The US leader will on Sunday (5 April) morning show off his rhetorical gift in a speech on foreign policy in a public square next to Prague Castle, with weathermen predicting warm sunshine.

The White House is keen to repair relations with Russia. But audiences...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Vondra (l) and foreign minister Schwarzenberg (r) at a previous presidency event. The foreign minister expects no part in the caretaker cabinet (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections