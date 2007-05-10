Blair to step down as UK leader after June EU summit

Tony Blair has announced he will step down as the UK prime minister on 27 June - just four days after he attends his last EU summit, following a ten year-term in office during which he has changed Britain's image in Europe.

Speaking to Labour party activists in his Sedgefield constituency on Thursday (10 May), Mr Blair said that a decade as the British leader had been "long enough" for both him and his country, BBC reported.

He stressed that while people might think he had been wr...