Blair to step down as UK leader after June EU summit

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Tony Blair has announced he will step down as the UK prime minister on 27 June - just four days after he attends his last EU summit, following a ten year-term in office during which he has changed Britain's image in Europe.

Speaking to Labour party activists in his Sedgefield constituency on Thursday (10 May), Mr Blair said that a decade as the British leader had been "long enough" for both him and his country, BBC reported.

He stressed that while people might think he had been wr...

