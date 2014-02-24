Merkel the UK's 'most important partner' on EU reform

German chancellor Angela Merkel is the UK's "most important partner" in reforming the EU, the UK foreign minister has said.

Speaking on BBC television on Sunday (23 February), William Hague commented that the German leader "knows, and I believe she understands, what our Prime Minister David Cameron has been putting forward, that this is the age…of flexibility, accountability and competitiveness."

He added: "Germany is our most important partner on seeking reform in the European ...