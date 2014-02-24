Ad
euobserver
Cameron and Merkel - partners in EU reform? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel the UK's 'most important partner' on EU reform

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel is the UK's "most important partner" in reforming the EU, the UK foreign minister has said.  

Speaking on BBC television on Sunday (23 February), William Hague commented that the German leader "knows, and I believe she understands, what our Prime Minister David Cameron has been putting forward, that this is the age…of flexibility, accountability and competitiveness."

He added: "Germany is our most important partner on seeking reform in the European ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Merkel allies keen to curb EU powers
Merkel gets royal reception in London this WEEK
Cameron and Merkel - partners in EU reform? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections