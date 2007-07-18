Ad
The issue of Ethnic Albanians is key to EU enlargement talks with Macednia, says Olli Rehn (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels tells Macedonia to secure rights of ethnic Albanians

by Ekrem Krasniqi, DTT-NET,

The European Commission has told Macedonia it needs clear results on safeguarding the rights of ethnic Albanians as well as undertaking other reforms, before the country can open EU membership negotiations with Brussels.

The EU executive is expected to release its progress report on Macedonia in November, which could set a date for the launch of accession talks.

The Commission remarks come after new friction on Monday (16 July) between the ruling Macedonian party of prime minister...

