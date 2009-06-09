Ad
euobserver
Stern editor Hans-Ulrich Jörges hands over the Charter to media commissioner Viviane Reding (Photo: EUobserver)

European press freedom charter launched

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

In an effort to counter increasing worries about infringement of press freedom by governments in Europe, both within the EU and beyond, the editor-in-chief of Germany's weekly Stern magazine, together with EU media commissioner Viviane Reding on Tuesday (9 June) celebrated the launch of the European Charter on Freedom of the Press.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Ms Reding expressed her concern about threats to media freedom in "the east" but was reluctant to acknowledge similar w...

Tags

Latest News

euobserver

