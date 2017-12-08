Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont led a demonstration of some 45,000 people in Brussels with appeals to the European Commission for support in mediating their cause.

The march on Thursday (7 December) follows a tense stand-off between Puigdemont and Madrid over his bid to separate Catalonia from Spain and comes ahead of a regional Catalan election later this month.

Addressing both the crowds and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker by name, Puigdemont said "Europe mu...