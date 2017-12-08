Ad
Belgian police estimated 45,000 attended the march (Photo: EUobserver)

Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont led a demonstration of some 45,000 people in Brussels with appeals to the European Commission for support in mediating their cause.

The march on Thursday (7 December) follows a tense stand-off between Puigdemont and Madrid over his bid to separate Catalonia from Spain and comes ahead of a regional Catalan election later this month.

Addressing both the crowds and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker by name, Puigdemont said "Europe mu...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

