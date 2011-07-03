Ad
Rostowski: stabilisation of the euro is a 'vital Polish national interest that we have put up there with Nato membership' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Poland takes part in eurozone meeting amid worry 'if it's safe to join'

by Andrew Rettman, WARSAW,

The Polish finance minister was, unusually, allowed to take part in a teleconference of the 17 euro-using countries on Saturday (2 July) about the Greek debt crisis.\n \nPoland, which still uses the zloty but which is legally obliged to one day join the single currency, had lobbied for the novel move in recent weeks in what it hopes will set a precedent for future eurogroup meetings as well.

In a sign of caution by the exclusive single currency club, an EU diplomatic source noted that ...

