Poland takes part in eurozone meeting amid worry 'if it's safe to join'

The Polish finance minister was, unusually, allowed to take part in a teleconference of the 17 euro-using countries on Saturday (2 July) about the Greek debt crisis.\n \nPoland, which still uses the zloty but which is legally obliged to one day join the single currency, had lobbied for the novel move in recent weeks in what it hopes will set a precedent for future eurogroup meetings as well.
In a sign of caution by the exclusive single currency club, an EU diplomatic source noted that ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.