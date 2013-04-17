Germany sides with Kosovo against Serbia

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has bluntly told Serbia it cannot open EU accession talks unless it cedes control of north Kosovo.

"An agreement on starting negotiations on Serbia joining the EU, which it would like to see this summer, will be significantly delayed if it does not reach a deal with Kosovo," he said in Berlin on Tuesday (16 April), according to French and German news agencies.

He indicated that even if Serbia is left on the shelf, the EU should start tal...