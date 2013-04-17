Ad
Westerwelle also warned Hoxhaj to clamp down on corruption and organised crime (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany sides with Kosovo against Serbia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle has bluntly told Serbia it cannot open EU accession talks unless it cedes control of north Kosovo.

"An agreement on starting negotiations on Serbia joining the EU, which it would like to see this summer, will be significantly delayed if it does not reach a deal with Kosovo," he said in Berlin on Tuesday (16 April), according to French and German news agencies.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

