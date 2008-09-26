Austria's far right set for comeback in Sunday's elections

Austria is having a bout of deja-vu, as the far right may win enough votes to become a junior coalition member in the country's national elections on Sunday (28 September). Austria will also be the first EU country where teenagers over 16 will cast their ballots.

Following the break-up of the grand coalition between the centre-left Social-Democratic Party (SPO) and the centre-right People's Party (OVP), the early elections due on Sunday are hardly likely to solve the deadlock, with each...