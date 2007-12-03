Belgian coalition negotiations collapse

Six months down the line since its June election, the latest attempts to form a government in Belgium have collapsed.

On Saturday (1 December), Yves Leterme, Flemish Christian-Democrat and prime minister-designate, informed the King that he was stepping down from the post of official government talks negotiator after his final formation proposal failed to win support among all the parties.

The day before, his proposal, which included the highly sensitive issue of devolution of pow...