Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic told MEPs that Ratko Mladic will be caught (Photo: European Parliament)

Serbia to apply for EU membership this year

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Serbia plans to formally apply for EU membership by the end of this year and has pledged it will to apprehend war criminals as soon as possible, Belgrade's foreign minister Vuk Jeremic told European lawmakers on Thursday (5 November).

"The basic groundwork is there for Serbia to submit its official application for EU membership. We hope to do so by the end of this year," Mr Jeremic said in front of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

The sticking point in EU-Serbi...

Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic told MEPs that Ratko Mladic will be caught (Photo: European Parliament)

