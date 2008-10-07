Ad
The Kodori gorge in Abkhazia, where Georgian troops were ousted by a massive Russian military offensive on 10 August (Photo: Wikipedia)

Abkhazians call for recognition in European Parliament

by Valentina Pop,

Abkhazia would never accept a return to Georgia and still hopes for international recognition of its independence, as well as for the EU to include it in its neighbourhood policy, representatives of the breakaway province told MEPs during a hearing on Monday (6 October) organized by the Green Party.

The host of the event, German Green MEP Cem Ozdemir, said that his group had suggested for a long time for such discussions to take place, in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict....

