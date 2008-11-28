Irish report backs second vote on EU treaty

A second referendum on a modified Lisbon treaty is the main option for Ireland, according to a report submitted by an cross-party group of deputies in the country's parliament on Thursday (27 November).

The group was set up under the auspices of the Joint Committee on European Affairs with the formal title of the Subcommittee on Ireland's Future in the European Union.

Dublin will announce its next move on the EU's reform treaty - rejected in Ireland in a June referendum - to the b...