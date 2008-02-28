First Serbia-Kosovo face-off marked by tensions

The first meeting of Serbian and Kosovar officials since Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence was marked by tension and strong comments by Serbia's foreign minister, Vuk Jeremic.

Both Serbian and Kosovar delegations were taking part in a meeting on regional cooperation between southeastern European countries in Sofia on Thursday (28 February), although Kosovo was there under a UN banner, represented by members of the UN mission in Kosovo – UNMIK - and Besim Beqaj, chair of th...