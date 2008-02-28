Ad
euobserver
Mr Jeremic told his Balkan counterparts to choose between Serbia and Kosovo (Photo: United Nations)

First Serbia-Kosovo face-off marked by tensions

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The first meeting of Serbian and Kosovar officials since Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence was marked by tension and strong comments by Serbia's foreign minister, Vuk Jeremic.

Both Serbian and Kosovar delegations were taking part in a meeting on regional cooperation between southeastern European countries in Sofia on Thursday (28 February), although Kosovo was there under a UN banner, represented by members of the UN mission in Kosovo – UNMIK - and Besim Beqaj, chair of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Jeremic told his Balkan counterparts to choose between Serbia and Kosovo (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections