Commissioners from three leading EU states - Germany, France and Italy - want anti-dumping duties imposed on air compressors from China (Photo: EUobserver)

EU commission divided over Chinese imports

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission is locked in a dispute over whether to impose punitive tariffs on cheap Chinese imports to the EU, with the issue expected to heat up a Wednesday regular meeting of 27 EU commissioners.

Commissioners from three leading EU states - Germany, France and Italy - have lined up in efforts to overrule a decision by their UK colleague in charge of trade, Peter Mandelson, not to recommend anti-dumping duties on air compressors from China, according to the Financial Times....

