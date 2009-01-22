Ad
euobserver
“We are a responsible country," says Mr Vondra (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Pressure on Prague won't help ratify Lisbon, minister says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Ratification of the Lisbon Treaty in the Czech Republic is a "domestic democratic process," and external pressure aimed at speeding up the process is not helping, Czech deputy prime minister for European Affairs Alexandr Vondra has said.

Mr Vondra - whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency - said he expected the Czech parliamentary committees to finish their work on the treaty "in the month of February and then [the treaty] will be passed to the vote of the house and als...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
“We are a responsible country," says Mr Vondra (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections