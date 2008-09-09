EU must demonstrate 'leadership' in Bosnia

The EU is expected to demonstrate "leadership" in assuring Bosnia and Herzegovina's transition to a viable state that could one day join the 27-member bloc, the international community's high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina said in Brussels on Tuesday (9 September).

"The western Balkans are the only region with a clear EU perspective, and that is what makes it different from our [EU] foreign policy elsewhere. It is the one region … where the EU is expected to demonstrate leade...