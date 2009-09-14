Ad
The new building will be up and running in 2013. (Photo: Council of European Union)

Top EU institution to move into eco-friendly building

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Starting in 2013, EU ministers and heads of state will meet in a new building with solar panels and rain-water recycling facilities, just next door to the current Brussels headquarters.

Since 1995, EU leaders, ministers and their delegations meet in a building called "Justus Lipsius", which became too small after the bloc expanded by 12 new members in 2004 and 2007.

The new edifice, the "Residence Palace", will be functional in 2013, right next door to Justus Lipsius, and takes i...

