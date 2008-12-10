Iraq plans EU-style Middle East union

Iraq has unveiled plans for the creation of a regional economic and security union for the Middle East explicitly modelled on the European Union.

Official government spokesman Ali al-Dabbagh announced the proposal on Tuesday (9 December) in Washington at the Institute of Peace, a US government-linked think-tank, saying that talks on the plan with the country's neighbours were already underway.

Mr al-Dabbagh said there was "great interest" in the project, according to AFP.

I...