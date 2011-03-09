MEPs reduce presence in Strasbourg

Euro-deputies have voted to reduce their presence in Strasbourg slightly, cutting one of their monthly week-long sessions in the French city.

While the reduction is only moderate, it is a sign of the growing frustration by a majority of MEPs at being required to make a monthly trek to the Franco-German border town and of their ambition to force a change to what many have described for years as a "travelling circus."

The deputies voted 357 to 253, with 40 abstentions, to cut one of...