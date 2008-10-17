Ad
French leader Nicolas Sarkozy - could he be the first permanent EU president? (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Barroso and Sarkozy plead for permanent EU presidency

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and French President Nicolas Sarkozy - currently chairing the EU - have urged the need for a permanent EU presidency to replace the rotating system.

"We need a president of the Council [the institution representing EU member states] that does not change every six months," Mr Barroso told journalists at the end of an EU leaders' meeting in Brussels on Thursday (16 October). "To lead [EU] member states, we need a very strong presidency."

