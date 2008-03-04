EU commission musical chairs begins in Brussels

The European Commission's current term still has over a year to go but already a number of commissioners are looking to new political careers, threatening to undermine the tight ship run by President Jose Manuel Barroso.

Last week, it was officially confirmed that Markos Kyprianou, EU health commissioner, had resigned from his job to become foreign minister of Cyprus following the election of a new Cypriot president.

Italian commissioner Franco Frattini, one of the most high-profi...