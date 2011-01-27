Ad
euobserver
The leadership change will again highlight the Conservative Party's weak position in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Eurosceptic group in turmoil as leader steps down

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish leader of the eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament has said he will resign, posing questions about its future.

Michal Kaminski made the announcement on Polish TV on Wednesday (26 January), saying: "I do not want to transplant the Polish-Polish war into the European Parliament because this is harmful for Poland."

"I want this [the ECR leadership change] to happen in as calm a way as possible. I underline - and if I say ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

