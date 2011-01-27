Eurosceptic group in turmoil as leader steps down

The Polish leader of the eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament has said he will resign, posing questions about its future.

Michal Kaminski made the announcement on Polish TV on Wednesday (26 January), saying: "I do not want to transplant the Polish-Polish war into the European Parliament because this is harmful for Poland."

"I want this [the ECR leadership change] to happen in as calm a way as possible. I underline - and if I say ...