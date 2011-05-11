Barnier: A revolution in integration only response to growing nationalism

European leaders have again warned against rising 'populist' anti-EU tendencies across the block, but one commissioner has struck out and said that profoundly deeper integration, including an elected EU president, may be the only way to prevent paralysis and decline.

Citing the support for the anti-immigrant eurosceptic True Finns and the growing support from France's far-right National Front, internal market commissioner Michel Barnier on Monday (9 May) said he worried that by 2050, Eu...