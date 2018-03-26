Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected

Catalan separatists are still trying to elect Carles Puigdemont as the region's leader, whilst the German government endorsed on Monday the Spanish judicial course after the Catalan separatist leader's arrest on its soil over the weekend.

The three separatist parties - Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia (JxCat), the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) - called on Monday for an emergency session of the Catalan regional parliament.

The parties, ...