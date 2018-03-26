Ad
euobserver
'We're facing a worsening of the situation,' said political scientist Oriol Bartomeus (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Catalan separatists still plan to get Puigdemont elected

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalan separatists are still trying to elect Carles Puigdemont as the region's leader, whilst the German government endorsed on Monday the Spanish judicial course after the Catalan separatist leader's arrest on its soil over the weekend.

The three separatist parties - Puigdemont's Together for Catalonia (JxCat), the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) - called on Monday for an emergency session of the Catalan regional parliament.

The parties, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Puigdemont ghost hangs over Catalan vote
Catalan separatists mull 'symbolic' presidency
Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont
'We're facing a worsening of the situation,' said political scientist Oriol Bartomeus (Photo: Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections