EU seeks ways to boost Serbia's pro-European course

EU foreign ministers will today (28 January) seek some form of political gesture for Serbia ahead of the second round of the country's presidential elections.

While Serbia is to be a major topic on the ministers' agenda, they have yet to agree on what is the best approach to Belgrade one week before the elections, the outcome of which is seen as crucial for Serbia's further EU integration.

Many member states are still pushing to sign a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA)...