Overworked foreign minister likely to rely on EU president, says candidate

The former EU ambassador in Washington, John Bruton, believes that an overworked EU high representative for foreign affairs will need the help of the new European Council president.
Mr Bruton is a former prime minister of Ireland and recently indicated his interest in the post of council president.
With only a day to go until the Swedish EU presidency attempts to bang European leaders together in Brussels to agree on who should fill the two new posts created under the Lisbon Trea...
