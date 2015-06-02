First minister: Brexit would trigger Scottish referendum

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon went to Brussels on Tuesday (2 June) to make the case for Scottish influence in the EU and warn British PM David Cameron of another independence referendum if the UK leaves the Union.

Noting that the attachment to Europe played a part in the independence referendum last year, Sturgeon said that a vote to leave the EU would trigger "a clamour for another independence referendum".

"If Scotland were to be taken out of Europe despite voting as...