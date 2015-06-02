Ad
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out her vision of Scotland in the EU in a speech in Brussels on 2 June (Photo: Scottish Government)

First minister: Brexit would trigger Scottish referendum

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon went to Brussels on Tuesday (2 June) to make the case for Scottish influence in the EU and warn British PM David Cameron of another independence referendum if the UK leaves the Union.

Noting that the attachment to Europe played a part in the independence referendum last year, Sturgeon said that a vote to leave the EU would trigger "a clamour for another independence referendum".

"If Scotland were to be taken out of Europe despite voting as...

