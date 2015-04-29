Ad
Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said national governments should adopt a quota system for adopting refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker annoys centre-right on migration

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said the outcome of the EU's recent summit on migration was "inadequate" and put himself directly at odds with his own centre-right political family by calling for the door to be opened to legal migration.

“We cannot leave the management of placing refugees alone to those member states directly concerned”, Juncker told the European Parliament on Wednesday (29 April), adding that the commission will propose a 'relocation system' on 13 May.

