euobserver
A dinner table for journalists featured Danish white wine and tapwater (Photo: EUobserver)

Denmark launches 'tap water' presidency

by Valentina Pop, COPENHAGEN,

Tap water instead of bottled water, fewer gifts for dignitaries, more use of public transportation - cost-efficiency is to be the hallmark of Denmark's EU presidency.

"We are very cost-efficient in Denmark, so we want an efficient presidency at a low cost," Danish EU affairs minister Nicolai Wammen told a group of Brussels-based journalists on Monday (9 January) in Copenhagen.

Pointing to the water bottles for the audience, Wammen quipped: "This is the last time we have bottles o...

