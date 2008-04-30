Turkish parliament passes reform of controversial law

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday (29 April) approved a reform of a controversial law which sets limits on freedom of the speech by criminalising insults to "Turkishness".

An article in the country's penal code - article 301 - currently imposes up to three years in prison for such an insult.

Last night, Turkey's parliamentarians voted in favour of amending it with 250 votes in favour to 65 against, according to the Associated Press.

Although all the opposition parties voted...