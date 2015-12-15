Ad
Schulz: 'What is happening in Poland has the characteristics of a coup' (Photo: European Parliament)

Polish 'coup' dispute threatens German relations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland’s new government is trading insults with the head of the EU parliament, in a dispute which threatens to harm Polish-German relations.

Martin Schulz, a German Socialist who has led the EU assembly since 2012, told a German radio station, Deutschlandfunk, on Monday (14 December) the Polish government’s attempt to stuff Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal with political allies violates EU norms.

“What is happening in Poland has the characteristics of a coup and is dramatic. I a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

