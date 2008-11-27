UN approves EU Kosovo mission

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (26 November) gave the green light to a plan by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on the deployment of an EU civilian police and justice mission in Kosovo.

Under the plan, the EU mission is to assume police, justice and customs duties from the UN, while remaining neutral regarding Kosovo's status and operating under the 1244 resolution that first placed Kosovo under UN administration in 1999.

Details of how exactly it would operate a...