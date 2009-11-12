Ad
euobserver
Jobbik's leaders: Hungarian nationalists cannot stand their counterparts in Slovakia and Romania (Photo: Wikipedia)

Far-right alliance fails to get EU parliament cash

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Alliance of National Movements (AENM), the coalition of far-right parties formed last month in Budapest, has failed in its an attempt to get its hands on European Parliament cash, as the jumble of reactionary rightists did not manage to file the application on time.

The alliance, which includes the UK's BNP, France's Front National and Hungary's Jobbik, says it wants its share of the around €11 million that the parliament hands out every year to pan-European political parti...

euobserver

