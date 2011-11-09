Ad
Berlusconi (l) says he wants new elections (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Berlusconi pledges to resign as EU inspectors land in Rome

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Following a humiliating rout in parliament on Tuesday (8 November), Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has said he will resign immediately after a package of austerity measures is approved - a development expected in the coming weeks.

"We're in a difficult situation with regard to the financial markets. Europe has requested we implement [austerity] measures, and it has done so with great insistence. Parliament has shown that we no longer have a majority. I have therefore asked th...

