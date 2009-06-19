Irish PM hails 'successful' EU summit result

Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen has hailed as "entirely successful" the outcome of an EU summit in which a text designed to make the Lisbon Treaty more palatable to the Irish people was agreed.

Mr Cowen said Ireland had got its two key demands from the meeting - that treaty guarantees on interpretations of the treaty in the areas of tax, neutrality and ethical issues were agreed and that they will eventually be enshrined into EU law.

"We have agreement that the legally binding gu...