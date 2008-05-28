Ad
The bridge over the Bosphorus - France has said Turkey "does not have a place in Europe" (Photo: EUobserver)

Turkey calls for good behaviour from France

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Ankara has said that the reluctance of some member states to clearly say that it can one day be a full member of the EU is having a negative impact on the bloc's image in the country – a comment directed at Turkey-hostile France.

"The remarks that we hear from time to time made by some EU politicians hurt the public perception of the EU in Turkey," Turkish foreign minister Ali Babacan told MEPs in the European parliament's foreign affairs committee on Wednesday (28 May).

