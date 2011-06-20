Ad
Kuneralp (r) hands over his EU diplomatic credentials during happier days in January 2010 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'EU has lost its leverage on Turkey', ambassador says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Flush with post-election self-confidence, the Turkish administration has said it will no longer take EU recommendations into account in its internal reforms.

Turkey's ambassador to the EU, Selim Kuneralp, told EUobserver in an interview on Friday (17 June) that Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top post-election priority is to draft a "modern, liberal" constitution. But due to the breakdown in EU entry talks, Brussels will not play a big role in the project.

"The European Comm...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

