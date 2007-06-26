Ad
euobserver

Ireland and Poland get 'opt-out' option on EU rights charter

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Two additional member states have left the door open to opt out of a charter boosting the civil and social rights of EU citizens, it has emerged from the small print contained in the recently agreed outline for a new EU treaty.

A report in today's Irish Times newspaper says that both Ireland and Poland have kept open the option of joining London, which secured a strong protocol limiting the application of the charter in the UK.

At the end of the long declaration on the charter, th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections